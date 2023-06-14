K2 Business Exhibition is coming to Crawley in September

The inaugural K2 Business Exhibition is making its way to K2 Crawley Leisure Centre on Thursday September 21 from 9.30am to 3pm. This is the ideal opportunity to meet and connect with other businesses in Crawley.

The Team at EA EXPOS would love to welcome you to meet, connect and network with other great businesses from start-ups to global brands, we have great offers for stand holders and attendance to the event are free for visitors.

On September 21 2023, there will be many expert speakers on the day, join Barney from Bluebell Marketing running his own Google workshop sharing his experiences while offering vital practical ideas to improve your business. visit Louise E. Taylor at 10.45am where she will give an interactive talk which helps women to take a fresh perspective on the nature of power, learn more about where they may be experiencing power loss and what to do to recover it. You can pre book your space at eaexpos.com

If you’re looking to get the most from networking then join John Gower Speed Networking with Omni Local Networking it is fast, furious and fun... and free! Speed networking is a brilliant way to exhilarate making business connections and a chance to exchange information. What you will get is a chance to start a conversation and build a relationship with the connections you are given.

There are still a few Exhibitor Spaces available for local businesses if you are looking to promote your Service or Products. Email today to book your place at the K2 Business Exhibition, please email [email protected] or visit eaexpos.com

Lucy Butler, Everyone Active Regional Corporate Business Consultant, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming businesses to the first K2 Business Exhibition. We are passionate about supporting local business growth and development and believe this exhibition offers a fantastic opportunity to bring businesses and customers together.

SMC have been a partner with EA Events since 2019. SMC help small businesses sell a product or service, communicate a message, promote brands or support them in delivering a sales strategy. Expect more from your marketing partner. We provide digital marketing, communications & PR, print and outdoor advertising to help increase revenues and margins for small businesses.

