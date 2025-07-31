Redwoods Dowling Kerr is delighted to announce the successful sale of Kestrel Homecare Ltd, a respected domiciliary care provider based in Heathfield, Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2009, Kestrel Homecare has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, person-centred care. The business is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission and works in close partnership with the local authority, offering a range of essential services including elderly care, dementia support, and palliative care.

The company has grown organically over the years, serving a loyal client base across both private and local authority-funded care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a competitive sales process, the business has been acquired by Candlelight Homecare Services Ltd, a well-established care provider seeking to expand its presence in the South of England.

Kestrel Homecare sold to Candlelight Homecare Services

Mohammad Member, Healthcare Business Broker at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, managed the transaction and commented:

“It was a pleasure to work with both parties in achieving a successful outcome. Kestrel Homecare is a fantastic business with a great reputation, and we’re confident it will continue to thrive under its new ownership.”