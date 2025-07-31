Kestrel Homecare Sold to Candlelight Homecare Services
Established in 2009, Kestrel Homecare has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, person-centred care. The business is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission and works in close partnership with the local authority, offering a range of essential services including elderly care, dementia support, and palliative care.
The company has grown organically over the years, serving a loyal client base across both private and local authority-funded care.
Following a competitive sales process, the business has been acquired by Candlelight Homecare Services Ltd, a well-established care provider seeking to expand its presence in the South of England.
Mohammad Member, Healthcare Business Broker at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, managed the transaction and commented:
“It was a pleasure to work with both parties in achieving a successful outcome. Kestrel Homecare is a fantastic business with a great reputation, and we’re confident it will continue to thrive under its new ownership.”