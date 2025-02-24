Key leadership promotion and new hire to drive growth at SafeSite in Littlehampton

Sussex-based SafeSite Facilities and sister company SafeSite Security Solutions are building on their growth and sector leadership with a key promotion and strategic new hire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Goossens has been promoted from operations manager to operations director at SafeSite Facilities.

With a strong track record of driving operational improvements and mentoring staff, Paul has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “My focus will be on streamlining processes, enhancing operational efficiency and creating a culture of continuous improvement,” said Paul.

Shane Hall, Business Development Manager at SafeSite Security Solutions

“I’m also looking forward to mentoring future leaders within the company, so we have a strong foundation for future success.”

As operations director, Paul will lead efforts to refine operational structures, identify skills gaps and implement targeted training programmes.

He will also take an overview of the company’s financial performance, overseeing cost-saving initiatives while enhancing productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Paul’s promotion, SafeSite Security Solutions is welcoming Shane Hall as its new business development manager.

Paul Goossens, Operations Director at SafeSite Facilities

Shane brings a decade of sales experience, with a strong background in commercial cleaning, pest control and security services. He specialises in guarding, CCTV, temporary alarm systems and physical security solutions.

His appointment will strengthen SafeSite Security Solutions’ relationships within the social housing sector in particular, and his expertise in client relations and problem-solving will support the company’s expanding reach.

“My goal is to drive business growth by building strong client relationships,” said Shane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming from a large organisation, I’m looking forward to working in a close-knit team where collaboration and innovation thrive. I’m eager to bring my industry knowledge and experience to SafeSite Security Solutions to help support it’s ambitious growth plans.

For further information please visit: https://www.safesitefacilities.co.uk/ and https://www.safesitesecuritysolutions.co.uk/