Key Objective locksmiths merges into Keystone – expanding services across West Sussex!

By Simon Payne
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST
After years of providing trusted locksmith services in Chichester and West Sussex, Key Objective Locksmiths is evolving! We are excited to announce that we have merged into Keystone, bringing our locksmith expertise under a broader company offering double glazing installations, repairs, and security solutions.

This transition allows us to serve our customers better while maintaining the same high standards of professionalism, reliability, and quality service that Key Objective Locksmiths was known for.

What This Means for You:✅ Same Trusted Team – Our experienced locksmiths remain, now with added services.✅ Expanded Services – We now offer double glazing installations, window & door repairs, and home security solutions.✅ Local & Reliable – Continuing to serve Chichester, Bognor Regis, and West Sussex with a stronger presence.

This merger ensures that homeowners and businesses in the area receive comprehensive property security and glazing solutions, all from one trusted company. Whether you need a locksmith, double glazing, or security installations, Keystone is here to help!

Keystone Glazing Ltdplaceholder image
Keystone Glazing Ltd

📞 Call us: 01243 302841📍 Service Area: Chichester, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Worthing & beyond🌍 Visit us: www.keystoneglazing.co.uk

Thank you for your continued trust and support – we look forward to serving you under Keystone! 🚀

