Kiddie Capers Childcare opens their newest nursery in the heart of Fishersgate!

Kiddie Capers Childcare, a well-established provider of Early Years Education with multiple settings across Sussex, has opened in St Peter’s Church on Gardner Road, Fishersgate bringing flexible and affordable childcare to the local community. This brand-new setting is enrolling now, and open from 07.30-18.00 Monday – Friday. They accept all types of funding and offer, ad-hoc childcare, all year-round care (51 weeks) and term time only (38 weeks) options, providing a high-quality Early Years Education that fits around your family needs.

Kiddie Capers Childcare have transformed the once disused building of St Peter’s Church into a vibrant new nursery, bringing life back to the beautiful setting and giving it a purpose once again.

This vast 60 place nursery has a brand-new garden, complete with a digging area, a pirate ship and a dedicated area for the under twos. Inside, it boasts a large hall filled with numerous focused areas for all ages, including a role play shop, home and arts and crafts area and a dedicated sleep room.

Working with others in the local area, the team behind the nursery are working to develop local links and host free activities, such as Storytime, for local families every Friday morning.

Before and After Photos

“We provide a truly enriching Early Years education, where every child’s potential is reached, and individuality is celebrated. Here, we pride ourselves on developing a range of educational activities and outdoor adventures, led by children's curiosity, to spark their imagination and foster a love of learning. It’s fantastic to be able to bring back to life what once was St Peters Church and bring Kiddie Capers Childcare down to the south coast” said Matt Cornford, Managing Director.

“At Kiddie Capers Childcare, we believe that putting our people first matters – we offer a sector leading renumeration and benefits package for all colleagues as we know that a happy team means happy children, and that’s what we care about”.

With 10 sites across Sussex, Kiddie Capers Childcare is a rapidly growing company owned and operated by two local Sussex families. They have built a team of dedicated colleagues and practitioners who put children at the heart of everything they do, with parent’s echoing this in their 5* reviews.

In recognition of their achievements, in 2024 Kiddie Capers Childcare was ranked in the Best Companies ‘Top 50 Best Small Company to Work For in the UK’ listings – a fantastic achievement demonstrating innovation in a sector facing significant challenges.

Before and After Photos

To find out more, visit their website here https://kiddiecaperschildcare.co.uk/ or call their enquiries line on 01444 616680.

Storytime

This setting is hosting Family Storytime, every Friday morning between 10.30-11.30 in the ‘Under the Sea’ themed room, giving local families the opportunity to meet and enjoy time together.