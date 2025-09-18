Killstar Clothing set sights on Seven Dials with the take-up of over 7,000 sq ft of office space

Flude Property Consultants is pleased to announce the successful letting of the Third Floor at Ridgeland House, 165 Dyke Road, Hove, to Killstar, a well-established international fashion business looking to accommodate their expanding office-based functions in the city.

The space comprises over 7,000 sq ft of modern and versatile office accommodation which is set to be further transformed by the new tenants. Situated on the west side of Dyke Road, just 150 metres north of the Seven Dials junction, the building benefits from an enviable mix of residential and commercial amenities. With independent shops, cafés, and restaurants on the doorstep, Seven Dials is regarded as one of Brighton & Hove’s most desirable business locations.

“We’re delighted to have secured this letting on behalf of our clients. Ridgeland House offers an excellent working environment, and we’re pleased to welcome Killstar to the building, which is now once again fully let, and further to a number of other lettings we have completed at the property in recent years. This also represents the largest office letting in the city this summer, underlining Flude’s prominent position in the market.” - Nick Martin, Flude Property Consultants.

The letting was negotiated by Ed Deslandes and Nick Martin of Flude Property Consultants, acting on behalf of the landlord.