Kindly of Brighton is expanding! New store at the iconic former HISBE location

Kindly of Brighton is thrilled to announce the opening of its second store in the heart of Brighton,taking over the iconic former HISBE location. Known for its commitment to reducing plastic waste & supporting local suppliers, Kindly continues to lead the charge for ethical, sustainable grocery shopping. This new store marks a significant step forward in their mission to transform the food industry.

Kindly of Brighton, a trailblazer in sustainable, eco-friendly shopping, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Brighton. Taking over the space formerly occupied by HISBE supermarket, this new store reinforces Kindly’s commitment to creating a greener, fairer way of grocery shopping.

Since 2019, Kindly has been proudly serving the Brighton community and surrounding areas with a mission to reduce plastic pollution, support local suppliers, and champion a more ethical food system. After five successful years, we’re excited to expand our reach and continue our work, making sustainable choices easier and more accessible to all.

Continuing the Mission for Change The previous tenant left a legacy of trying to challenge the status quo in the grocery industry, and at Kindly, we share that same vision. When they closed, they hoped their efforts would inspire others to continue the important work of transforming how food is sourced, sold, and consumed. Kindly is proud to carry this torch forward. Our focus has always been on offering sustainable, affordable groceries while supporting local producers and reducing waste.

Sustainability at the Heart of Our Business At Kindly, we’ve made it our mission to tackle plastic waste and food waste head-on. Over the past five years, we have saved nearly a quarter of a million pieces of single-use plastic from circulation by offering refill stations for groceries and household essentials. Our innovative approach not only empowers customers to make eco-friendly choices but also reduces the environmental impact of everyday shopping.

To combat food waste, we partner with Too Good To Go to ensure edible food nearing its expiration date is sold at a discount or given away to customers and staff, making sure nothing goes to waste.

Supporting the Local Economy and Growing Resilience Kindly’s commitment to local sourcing plays a key role in supporting Brighton’s vibrant community of small-scale producers and suppliers. By sourcing locally wherever possible, we not only reduce our environmental footprint but also strengthen the local economy, creating jobs and fostering resilience within the food system.

This new store represents the next step in our journey to expand our positive impact. Over the next five years, Kindly plans to open five more stores, all built on the same core principles of sustainability, localism, and community support. Our immediate focus remains on serving Brighton and Hove, but we envision exporting this successful model to other areas in the future.

A Brighter Future for Ethical Shopping Kindly has always been about more than just selling groceries. We aim to show that it is possible to run a supermarket that prioritizes people and the planet while being commercially successful. By expanding our presence, we hope to lead by example and inspire others to adoptmore sustainable and ethical practices in their own businesses.

With this second store, we are proud to deepen our commitment to transforming the way people shop and to continue building a fairer, more sustainable future for Brighton and beyond.