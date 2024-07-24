Kindly Of Brighton shortlisted for prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kindly of Brighton is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Recognised in the Retail Entrepreneur of the Year category sponsored by Menzies LLP.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK's most dynamic and innovative businesses.

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competitive natureand the high standard of the competition. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

Kindly of Brighton, based in Brighton, is recognised for its outstanding contributions to the retail sector.

Shiv Misra, the founder of Kindly, said: “We're absolutely buzzing to be shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards! It's a marvelous testament to our team's hard work, our community's incredible support, and our passion for local produce and eco-conscious practices. We're not just making plant-based groceries; we're fueling a revolution of deliciousness and sustainability, and this nomination proves that Brighton loves what we're doing! We couldn't have achieved this without our amazing community”

Sarah Hallam, Partner at Menzies LLP shared her enthusiasm on the announcement of the shortlist, stating, "It takes great creativity and courage to birth a new venture, not to mention the hard work and determination needed to grow a successful business. That’s why we love working with business owners, it’s a real privilege to be part of their growth journey, helping them to align their personal and business goals and achieve their vision. This is our second year sponsoring the Retail Entrepreneur of the Year Award and we can’t wait to find out all about the businesses shortlisted; you are so deserving of this achievement.”

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

It is with thanks to national and regional sponsors Allica Bank, Airwallex, Basket, Caudwell Children, de Novo Solutions, GiftRound, GS Verde Group, GS1 UK, Home Grown, JF Growth Menzies, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, TikTok, UBS Wealth Management and Vested that the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has been able to celebrate the very best of Great British entrepreneurs for 12 years.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, 18th November, at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This event is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The caliber of entries this year are truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.” Allica Bank, the headline sponsor for this year’s awards, shares this commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success. “It has been a real honor to sponsor this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy” says Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank.