Kindly Supermarket, Brighton, wins top UK Responsible Retailing Award

Kindly of Brighton, the pioneering hybrid vegan supermarket, has secured a major national victory, winning the prestigious Responsible Retailing Award at the 2025 Better Retailing Awards in Birmingham. The win, announced at a red-carpet event attended by over 200 industry leaders, solidifies Kindly’s position as a blueprint for sustainable high street commerce across the UK.

The award celebrates retailers who are leading the way in ethical and environmental innovation, directly recognizing Kindly’s successful hybrid model—which seamlessly merges the convenience of a modern, organized supermarket with the critical impact of a package-free refill system.

Shiv Misra, Founder of Kindly of Brighton, commented: “This award is not just for Kindly; it’s a victory for the entire city of Brighton and our incredible community. We proved that profit and the planet don’t just coexist—they reinforce each other. We challenged the outdated notion that ethical shopping must be inconvenient, and this award validates that our model is the solution.

“We are immensely grateful to our staff and our loyal customers whose dedication to refilling and supporting locals is what earned us this recognition. This win proves that even a small, independent shop on the Sussex high street can lead the nation in building a greener, more resilient future for retail.”

Why Kindly Won: Kindly was recognized for its measurable impact and successful business strategy:

Environmental Impact: The community has collectively diverted over quarter of a million plastic units worth of waste through the company's refill system.

Economic Resilience: Kindly’s commitment to local sourcing ensures 66 pence of every pound spent stays right here in Brighton, fueling the local economy.

Scalable Blueprint: The hybrid model maintains a phenomenal 75% repeat customer rate, demonstrating a sustainable and resilient business model ready for national growth.

The award ceremony, part of the Better Retailing Festival, celebrated the achievements of independent convenience retailers, recognizing Kindly as an innovator ready to influence the entire channel.