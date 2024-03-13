Kings Framers have relocated after 30 years on Lewes High Street
With a generous space to house all of their machinery and spray rooms needed to make their bespoke framing and enormous range of hand-finished samples to choose from, they are enthusiastically welcoming their customers to the new space for framing work.
According to a spokesperson for the business: “The wonderful advantage is of course that you can drive and park at the door, without having to find and pay for parking! Another advantage to working together as a team in the workshop means the entirely family run business can operate much for efficiently, and use time more creatively.”
The more flexible working arrangements also make more time for on site visits and a more tailored service, as that is increasingly in demand.
Book an appointment at kingsframers.com.