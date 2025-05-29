Kings Gym Brighton now open!

Published 29th May 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Kings Gym has opened in Brighton and is the largest strength and conditioning fitness facility in the City, taking over the former Fitness First site on Queens Road, just outside the station. The brand-new 12,000 sqft facility has over 100 top-tier machines, elite equipment, powerlifting room, steam room, sauna, and dedicated strength and conditioning zones. The brand identified a lack of strength focused gyms in the city and is the first to provide this level of equipment. With a range of memberships available, and a limited £40/month launch offer, Brighton’s fitness scene just got stronger

Kings Gym has been coined the Ultimate Strength and Conditioning Gym in the UK with sites in London and the South. Designed for inclusivity, Kings Gym caters for serious lifters, athletes, and everyday gym-goers. Kings Gym Brighton has undergone a big investment and it's facility includes:

  • Equipment by Hoist, Panatta, Life Fitness and many more
  • Brand new state of the art equipment including; competition racks, calibrated plates for elite athletes and dumbbells up to 80 kg
  • A versatile functional training zone and cardio area
  • Fitness studio
  • On-site personal trainers and physiotherapist, with treatment rooms available for rent

Opening hours are:

Monday to Friday: 05:00–23:00

Saturday and Sunday: 07:00–21:00

Members can also shop Kings Gym merchandise, food, and supplements in the reception area and online.

Join now via www.kingsgyms.com to lock in your no sign-up fee and £40/month launch rate for the next 3 months (subject to the first 150 members). Other membership rates available, speak to the team in gym for more information.

Check out Kings Gym Instagram page @kinggymofficial / @kingsgymbrighton

Global suppliers including Panatta from Italy

Extensive equipment available

State of the art equipment

Dumbbells up to 80 kg

