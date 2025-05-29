Kings Gym Brighton now open!

Kings Gym has been coined the Ultimate Strength and Conditioning Gym in the UK with sites in London and the South. Designed for inclusivity, Kings Gym caters for serious lifters, athletes, and everyday gym-goers. Kings Gym Brighton has undergone a big investment and it's facility includes:
- Equipment by Hoist, Panatta, Life Fitness and many more
- Brand new state of the art equipment including; competition racks, calibrated plates for elite athletes and dumbbells up to 80 kg
- A versatile functional training zone and cardio area
- Fitness studio
- On-site personal trainers and physiotherapist, with treatment rooms available for rent
Opening hours are:
Monday to Friday: 05:00–23:00
Saturday and Sunday: 07:00–21:00
Members can also shop Kings Gym merchandise, food, and supplements in the reception area and online.
Join now via www.kingsgyms.com to lock in your no sign-up fee and £40/month launch rate for the next 3 months (subject to the first 150 members). Other membership rates available, speak to the team in gym for more information.
Check out Kings Gym Instagram page @kinggymofficial / @kingsgymbrighton