Kings Gym Brighton now open!

Kings Gym has opened in Brighton and is the largest strength and conditioning fitness facility in the City, taking over the former Fitness First site on Queens Road, just outside the station. The brand-new 12,000 sqft facility has over 100 top-tier machines, elite equipment, powerlifting room, steam room, sauna, and dedicated strength and conditioning zones. The brand identified a lack of strength focused gyms in the city and is the first to provide this level of equipment. With a range of memberships available, and a limited £40/month launch offer, Brighton’s fitness scene just got stronger