Kingsbridge padel tournament serves up a £7k win for Chichester food bank

The event saw teams from a host of local businesses face off in a tournament at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

The fundraiser was part of Tangmere-based Kingsbridge’s year of Platinum Pledges, marking its 20th year in business with a range of community activities.

Teams from Kingsbridge, Manhire, Wilten, Handelsbanken, Realest, LSH, Boyle and Summers, Freeths, Amiri Construction, Vibe, Vail Williams, Marshall Clark, CBRE, Hellier Langston, HNW and DTRE competed on the day.

Coming in first, second and third place were Kingsbridge, Hellier Langston and Vail Williams.

An incredible £6,910 was raised by Kingsbridge through both entry fees and a raffle, with 100% of proceeds going directly to Chichester District Foodbank. Kingsbridge has pledged to match every donation up to £10,000, doubling the total impact.

Chris Fry, Kingsbridge’s CEO, said: “This was a fantastic day – the sun shone, the games were competitive, and most importantly we are able to make a significant donation that will make a difference to people in need in our region.

“Many thanks to all those who attended or gave us raffle prizes, and to Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club for generously providing the venue.”

Marie Wallace of Chichester District Foodbank said: “Thank you to Kingsbridge, Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club and to all the wonderful businesses that took part or donated to this event. Every pound raised enables us to help individuals and families in crisis in our community, providing food, essentials and support services to help address the root causes of poverty.”

Raffle donors were: Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa, Montezuma’s, Forge Flowers, Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester Racquets Club, Fluid Adventures, Boxgrove Clinic, Cocoa Loco, The Beauty Island Sanctuary, Devil’s Dyke Distillery, Denmans Gardens, Kinsbrook Vineyard, Fishers Farm Park, and Goodwood Races. Flapjackery donated flapjacks to keep the teams going, and signs were kindly donated by The Sign Shop.

Kingsbridge is still welcoming donations as it continues to celebrate two decades as a developer of exceptional spaces for work, life and leisure across the south.

Find out more about its Platinum Pledges at www.kingsbridgeestates.co.uk/kingsbridge-20-year-anniversary and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kingsbridge

