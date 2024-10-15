Kingsway Care win at The National Leaders In Care Awards 2024
Innovation in Home Care Award Winners
Home Care Insight, the organisers of the Leaders in Care Awards said, “The Innovation in Home Care award recognises providers who have conjured up innovative ways in which to support their staff and improve outcomes for individuals over the past year. Examples of this may include staff training and development, as well as increasing clients wellbeing. Kingsway Care showcased a multifaceted approach to innovation within the care sector and really impressed the judges.”
Innovation Comes From Challenging the Status Quo
Vicky Haines, MD at Kingsway Care commented:
“Such a fabulous evening, as always. The room was full of care sector disrupters; people who feel so passionately about their roles that they are continuously looking to find ways to improve every element.
To be considered ’Innovators’ is a wonderful accolade and one that we take very seriously. Improvement doesn’t come from maintaining the status quo, and Kingsway Care will always be looking for new possibilities to improve our corner of the sector."
Exceptional Home Care Goes Beyond Basic Tasks
At Kingsway Care, we’ve always believed that exceptional care should go beyond the basics—it should transform lives. Over the past twelve months, we have launched groundbreaking initiatives that have not only enhanced the quality of care we provide but also challenged outdated perceptions of the home care sector.
This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to revolutionising home care services, making a positive difference in the lives of our clients, caregivers, and the broader community.