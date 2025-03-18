Kingswell Kitchens and Bedrooms celebrates the grand opening of its second showroom in Chichester

With 10 years of experience, Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms is a family-run business known for its high-quality fitted kitchens and bedrooms, offering a one-stop-shop experience. The new showroom in Chichester showcases an extensive range of kitchens, bedrooms, appliances, worktops, and flooring, catering to all budgets. In addition to premium products, Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms also specialises in full building works, ensuring a seamless and stress-free renovation process for customers.

“We have been blown away by the response from the Chichester community,” said David Packham, one of the Directors of Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms. “We can’t wait to offer Chichester something different – a one-stop shop providing high-quality kitchens and bedrooms at a fair price.”

The new showroom in Chichester joins the company’s first location in Waterlooville, further strengthening Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms’ reputation for exceptional customer service and craftsmanship.

For more information, please visit our new showroom at The Hornet, Chichester, or contact us at 01243 696170/[email protected]

