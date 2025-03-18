Kingswell Kitchens and Bedrooms celebrates the grand opening of its second showroom in Chichester

Chichester, UK – March 18, 2025 – Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms is proud to announce the grand opening of its second showroom, now open on The Hornet, just off Chichester High Street. The grand opening event, held on Saturday, March 15, was marked by a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local mayor, celebrating the business’s expansion into the Chichester community.

With 10 years of experience, Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms is a family-run business known for its high-quality fitted kitchens and bedrooms, offering a one-stop-shop experience. The new showroom in Chichester showcases an extensive range of kitchens, bedrooms, appliances, worktops, and flooring, catering to all budgets. In addition to premium products, Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms also specialises in full building works, ensuring a seamless and stress-free renovation process for customers.

“We have been blown away by the response from the Chichester community,” said David Packham, one of the Directors of Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms. “We can’t wait to offer Chichester something different – a one-stop shop providing high-quality kitchens and bedrooms at a fair price.”

The new showroom in Chichester joins the company’s first location in Waterlooville, further strengthening Kingswell Kitchens & Bedrooms’ reputation for exceptional customer service and craftsmanship.

For more information, please visit our new showroom at The Hornet, Chichester, or contact us at 01243 696170/[email protected]

Toasting to new beginnings with bubbles

Toasting to new beginnings with bubbles Photo: Submitted

The Neff chef and Quooker rep were serving up a storm in the kitchen. Serving drinks and canapes all day.

The Neff chef and Quooker rep were serving up a storm in the kitchen. Serving drinks and canapes all day. Photo: Submitted

The Mayor of Chichester cutting the ribbon and officially opening the showroom

The Mayor of Chichester cutting the ribbon and officially opening the showroom Photo: Submitted

The Kingswell Team. From left to right - Sam, Anne-Marie, The directors and father and sons - Dave, Tom and Dean and Karly and Jacqui.

The Kingswell Team. From left to right - Sam, Anne-Marie, The directors and father and sons - Dave, Tom and Dean and Karly and Jacqui. Photo: Submitted

