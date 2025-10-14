A kitchenware retailer is set to open in Eastbourne.

Signs advertising a new ProCook store have sprung up in The Beacon shopping centre and indicate the retailer is set to move in between Rituals and Jamaica Blue.

The sign reads: “Something special is cooking. Eastbourne, you’re in for a treat.

“Opening autumn 2025. Get ready to see it here first.”

ProCook sells cookware, knives, tableware, drinkware and electrical appliances online and in its 60 stores across the UK.

The new Eastbourne store is one of five set to open across the UK before Christmas.

The openings are part of a £7 million investment strategy which aims to expand the brand’s retail estate to 100 branches across the country. The investment has reportedly created 150 new jobs.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced.