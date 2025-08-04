Knights expands in Brighton as latest acquisition completes

The UK’s regional professional services business, Knights, has strengthened its presence in Brighton, Sussex, after completing the acquisition of Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition adds 28 lawyers to Knights' team of 1,350 professionals in 32 locations across the country.

They add further strength to Knights' existing team in Brighton with experts across Corporate, Commercial Property, Disputes and Private Client. Their arrival comes soon after Commercial Partner Mark O’Halloran and Family Partner Maria Steele-Williams recently joined the team based at 3 Neptune Square, Edward Street Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rix & Kay, which reported revenue of £4.2 million in 2025, has built a strong reputation across Sussex.

Knights has 32 offices nationwide.

The acquisition increases Knights’ presence in the South East – building on recent expansion in Essex and the Thames Valley and reinforcing Knights’ unrivalled regional presence across the country.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, said:

"We are delighted to welcome the Rix & Kay team to Knights. Since this was announced a few weeks ago it has become clear just how much energy and talent is joining our business.

“They are well known for great service and their culture and operational model make this an excellent fit. We are confident that the acquisition will complement our existing team in Brighton and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are the business that people go to for professional services everywhere in the UK, and today’s news reinforces that in the South East.”

For Rix & Kay’s clients, the acquisition will offer access to specialists across the UK’s regional professional services business – helping them to tackle any challenge or opportunity.

Richard Cripps, former Managing Partner of Rix & Kay and now Partner at Knights, said:

“We have been considering our options for some time and it is great news that we have been able to conclude our deal with Knights. I have observed Knights’ impressive growth across the UK over recent years and, alongside my fellow partners at Rix & Kay, am delighted to be able to become part of that closer to home in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know our fee earning colleagues will thrive in a bigger, better resourced business, and all of us are excited to be joining new colleagues in Brighton as we come together to provide a wider range of premium legal services to our clients.”

Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue - providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium legal services to private individuals and families.