Knights set for growth in Brighton as revenue and profits rise

Brighton-based legal and professional services business, Knights, is looking ahead to another year of growth after a positive set of financial results.

Knights, which has a team of 62 based at 3 Neptune Square, Edward Street Quarter, has published its results for the 2025 financial year - showing a big increase in revenue, profit and the number of senior hires joining its team of 1,350 professionals across 32 locations nationwide.

Annual revenue has reached £162m, an increase of 8% on the year before, with profit up 11% to £28m.

The news builds on a positive year of growth in Brighton and soon after 28 professionals joined the business in the South East through the acquisition of Rix & kay in August. The new colleagues are now a part of the existing Knights teams in Brighton and Kings Hill.

Commercial Partner, Mark O’Halloran and Corporate Partner, Ian Wilson, have also joined the growing team in Brighton in recent months.

CEO David Beech said:

“Our proven strategy continues to deliver, as shown by our double-digit profit growth and enhanced margins during the year, despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

“This has been a year of step changes for the business, with strategic progress and a strengthened leadership team embedding enhanced operational discipline – all underpinning the Group’s platform for future growth. We have built strong recruitment momentum and reduced churn, while advancing our value-accretive acquisition strategy - including our largest acquisition to date in the second half – and continuing to win new clients.

Knights CEO, David Beech.

“We have started the current financial year in line with our expectations and are well positioned to seize the opportunities presented by the structural trends in our industry. We are now benefitting from increased recognition of our differentiated proposition as a leading brand, which combines national scale and premium services with local presence and relationships.

“We expect growth in FY26 to be supported by the momentum we have seen building through attracting and retaining high calibre professionals and clients, complemented by building on our strong acquisition track record, with an encouraging current pipeline of opportunities under consideration. We, therefore, continue our focus on delivering profitable growth through the year and in the medium-term, as we build and extend our services across the UK.”

Knights has grown significantly in 2025, with today's strong financial performance complementing the expansion of its unrivalled regional presence with acquisitions across the South East of England and the Thames Valley, plus the opening of an office in Cardiff.