‘Know Your Neighbour’ showcases vast array of businesses on Manor Royal

Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) held its much-anticipated ‘Know Your Neighbour’ event at The Hawth Crawley in May.

The flagship event of Manor Royal BID’s events calendar brought together companies from across Manor Royal Business District for a day of networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

The ‘Know Your Neighbour’ event is designed to foster stronger connections among the diverse businesses operating within Manor Royal.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet fellow business owners, discover potential partnerships, and learn more about the resources available from the business district. The event aligns with Manor Royal BID’s mission to create a thriving business community by enhancing the local business environment and encouraging collaboration.

Key Highlights of the Know Your Neighbour included networking opportunities, exhibitor stalls, informative sessions and business support services from the Manor Royal BID, all to help businesses grow and succeed.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, commented: “The Know Your Neighbour event is a fantastic celebration of what is great about the Business District. It’s a privilege for the team to organise these events and be reminded of the diversity, talent and tangible sense of community that exists in Manor Royal and supercharges everything we do.”