Kreston Reeves announces Richard Spofforth as new Managing Partner

Accountants, business and wealth advisers Kreston Reeves has today announced the election of a new Managing Partner.

Richard Spofforth has been elected as the firm’s Managing Partner. He succeeds Nigel Fright, who has served as Managing Partner for 12 years and who will take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer.

At the same time, Andrew Griggs has been re-elected as Senior Partner. Changes to the firm’s senior leadership team are effective from 1 August 2025.

Under Nigel and Andrew’s leadership, Kreston Reeves has grown its turnover from £19.7m to £53m and employee and partner numbers from 261 to over 550 with offices across London, Kent and Sussex.

Richard joined the firm as a Partner in 2016, having led Spofforths as its Managing Partner in its merger with Kreston Reeves.

He brings strong leadership experience, being an integral member of the Kreston Reeves management board for over nine years championing innovation. His tenure has seen him guide the firm through structural change, and the leadership and transformation of the accounts and outsourcing service line.

Speaking after his election as Managing Partner, Richard said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed to this role to further build on the firm’s purpose, vision and values to deliver a successful future for all our people. People, culture and performance are very important to me. I’m looking forward to leading and supporting our exceptional teams across the firm, further building on what makes Kreston Reeves great for our clients and our people.

“I would like to thank Nigel for the growth and strong leadership of our firm – the entire firm is extremely grateful for his commitment and direction. He and Andrew successfully led the firm through times of significant change, challenge and milestones, including the pandemic period and becoming one of the first accountancy firms to secure B Corp accreditation”.

Nigel said: “Richard has been a remarkable and hard-working leader of the accounts and outsourcing service line. His previous experience of Managing Partner of Spofforths and commitment to growth, innovation and being future-ready provides him with the skills required for the next chapter as Managing Partner.

“I am delighted to congratulate him on his election and look forward to working alongside Richard, our partners and colleagues across the firm as we continue to go from strength to strength.”

Andrew Griggs said: “I’m incredibly proud of what our people have achieved for our clients, colleagues and communities. Richard is taking up the Managing Partner role at an exciting time and I’m looking forward to working with him on the next phase of the firm’s growth journey”.