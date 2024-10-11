Kreston Reeves celebrates another double award win at the Accounting Excellence Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Accountants, business, and wealth advisers Kreston Reeves is celebrating winning two awards at the Accounting Excellence Awards 2024 and being a finalist in two other categories.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm won the:

International Firm of the Year

And, Progressive Audit Firm of the Year

The firm was also a finalist in the Large firm of the Year category and Employer of the Year (Medium and Large Company).

Submitted article

Andrew Griggs, Senior Partner and Head of International at Kreston Reeves comments: “We are delighted to have won the International Firm of the Year award. We have been supporting businesses and individuals with their international needs for over 30 years and this award is testament to the wealth of experience and skills we have built during that time. This award cements us as the firm for international business, whether that be UK businesses looking to expand overseas or global businesses wanting to set up in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cook, Partner and Head of Audit at Kreston Reeves, comments: “I’m so proud of our Audit team for winning Progressive Audit Firm of the Year for the second year in a row! This award recognises we are a progressive audit firm that understands the needs of our clients and their business. We are constantly challenging how we audit businesses to get the best results and to help them to achieve their longer-term business ambitions.”

Nigel Fright, Managing Partner at Kreston Reeves comments: “I would like to congratulate and say thank you to everyone here at Kreston Reeves for achieving these awards for our firm. Our teams and individuals’ collective efforts for our clients, having a clear strategy driven by our purpose and the collaborative evolution of our firm’soffering makes us stand out in the accountancy profession.”