Kreston Reeves' Horsham HR Rising Star Award finalist

Over 300 entries to the awards have been received by the organisers New Possible from businesses across the UK, and the awards ‘set out to discover and celebrate the organisations that are truly passionate about delivering a world-class people experience.’

The winners will be announced at a celebration event on 16th April at Canary Wharf, London.

Chelsea Crouch who joined the firm in August 2022 and is based in the firm’s Horsham office comments: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been selected as a finalist for these awards which are a benchmark of excellence in the HR sector. I’ve spent the past nine years working in the HR sector and it is a key function of any successful business. It’s great to be a part of an awards programme celebrating excellence across the sector.”

Chelsea Crouch from Kreston Reeves' Horsham office

Susan Chadwick, HR Director at Kreston Reeves comments: “We are all incredibly proud of Chelsea being named a finalist and it is testament to her hard work and achievements at a relatively early stage in her career. We will all be rooting for her to be crowned the winner but being named a finalist amongst so many well-known British businesses is also a fantastic achievement.”