Kreston Reeves hosts complimentary finance focus webinars for Sussex business owners and Finance Directors
Finance focus for finance directors, CFOs, finance managers or controllers takes place on Tuesday 17 June, 9:30am-11:00am and will cover:
- Economic update
- Financial reporting and the future of audit
- Corporate tax update and changes on the horizon
- Research and development
- Navigating the financial impact of Employer National Insurance Contributions and Minimum Wage increases.
Finance focus for business owners and shareholders of a trading company takes place on Tuesday 19 June, 2:00pm-3:30pm and will cover:
- Inheritance tax planning
- Understanding the value of your business interests and the interaction with inheritance tax planning
- Use of Wills and Trusts to protect wealth
- Making decisions with the help of cashflow forecasting.
Both webinars are complimentary, and you can book your place here.
Peter Manser, Partner at Kreston Reeves comments: “We are looking forward to this year’s Finance focus with not one but two webinars. As with previous years, we will be providing an essential update for finance directors and their teams, and this year sees the introduction of a new event to cover the personal finances and wealth of business owners and shareholders too.
Our expert panel have a wealth of experience to share and will be on hand to answer your questions.”