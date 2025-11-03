Kreston Reeves promotes Jamie Servante to Partner

Jamie Servante Kreston Reeves

Kreston Reeves has today announced the promotion of Jamie Servante to Partner. The promotion takes effect from November 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in the firm’s growing Brighton office, Jamie works with small and medium-sized business owners. He specialises in business advisory, accounts, tax and management accounts and guiding clients in the creative, media and technology industry.

Jamie joined Kreston Reeves in 2012 and has built considerable expertise in advising businesses at all stages of their development. Business owners turn to him for his ‘hands-on’ approach in optimising systems and business processes, taking advantage of online accounting solutions, advising on tax-efficient profit extraction and preparing business plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He runs regular workshops for businesses and advocates the benefits of embracing new technology to enable businesses to make forward-thinking strategic decisions based on real-time data.

Commenting on his promotion, Jamie said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining the partnership, and I’m excited to continue supporting our clients as they grow and evolve. I’m passionate about helping businesses thrive and look forward to contributing even more to the firm’s future success in this new role.”

Richard Spofforth, Managing Partner, Kreston Reeves said: “Jamie’s promotion to Partner is a testament to his dedication, expertise and the strong relationships he has built with clients, colleagues, the Brighton community and beyond. We are proud to welcome Jamie to the partnership and look forward to the continued contributions he will make to our firm’s growth and success.”