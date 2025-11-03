Kreston Reeves promotes Jamie Servante to Partner
Based in the firm’s growing Brighton office, Jamie works with small and medium-sized business owners. He specialises in business advisory, accounts, tax and management accounts and guiding clients in the creative, media and technology industry.
Jamie joined Kreston Reeves in 2012 and has built considerable expertise in advising businesses at all stages of their development. Business owners turn to him for his ‘hands-on’ approach in optimising systems and business processes, taking advantage of online accounting solutions, advising on tax-efficient profit extraction and preparing business plans.
He runs regular workshops for businesses and advocates the benefits of embracing new technology to enable businesses to make forward-thinking strategic decisions based on real-time data.
Commenting on his promotion, Jamie said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining the partnership, and I’m excited to continue supporting our clients as they grow and evolve. I’m passionate about helping businesses thrive and look forward to contributing even more to the firm’s future success in this new role.”
Richard Spofforth, Managing Partner, Kreston Reeves said: “Jamie’s promotion to Partner is a testament to his dedication, expertise and the strong relationships he has built with clients, colleagues, the Brighton community and beyond. We are proud to welcome Jamie to the partnership and look forward to the continued contributions he will make to our firm’s growth and success.”