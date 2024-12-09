Kurt J Lesker Company named International Business of the Year

Hastings-based Kurt J. Lesker Company Limited, a global leader in vacuum technology and solutions, has been crowned International Business of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Sussex Business Awards.

The award recognises companies demonstrating outstanding performance in international trade, innovation, and global market impact. The company has consistently pushed the boundaries in advancing vacuum technology used in industries ranging from aerospace to semiconductor research.

Judges from the Roffey Park Institute praised Kurt J. Lesker Company for its commitment to sustainability, as well as their business planning which has seen the company grow from strength to strength in recent years.

The Sussex Business Awards, now in their 36th year, celebrate the region's entrepreneurial spirit and business excellence, showcasing companies that make a significant impact locally and internationally.

Award winners Richard Whitehouse, Philippa Rose and Kelly Bell from Kurt J. Lesker Company Limited

Kurt J. Lesker Company’s win reinforces Sussex’s reputation as a hub for innovation and global enterprise.

As a growing local company Kurt J Lesker are always looking out for talented staff, if you are interested in joining this award-winning company, please visit their website.