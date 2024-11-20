Labour leader in Chichester addresses high street fears as small businesses speak out after budget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of the Chichester Labour Party has addressed fears for the high street in the wake of Chancellor Rachel Reeve’s budget at the end of last month.

Alongside plans to increase spending on the NHS by £22.6 billion, on education by £6.7 billion, and increase taxes by £40 billion nationwide, Chancellor Reeves also introduced a raft of policies which, some feel, could impact small and independent businesses like those at the heart of the city’s community.

The national living wage is set to increase by 6.7 per cent to £12.21 for over-21s, while employer’s national insurance contributions are set to increase to 15 per cent from April next year. The secondary threshold at which contributions are due is also set to decrease, from £9.100 to £5,000 – meaning some businesses will be paying more in National Insurance, sooner.

Speaking to the Chichester Observer, small businesses also expressed concerns over proposed changes to business rates relief, which will go down from 75 per cent to 40 per cent as of next year, with a cap of £110,000, although the government is planning to consult on more permanent changes to the business rates relief system from 2026-27.

Some fear the budget changes could seriously impact small businesses.

But Phil White, chair of the Chichester Constituency Labour Party, says the new budget is intended to revitalise the high street, by putting money back in the pockets of every day spenders.

"If we’re talking about businesses, then actually what we fundamentally need is prosperity in the high street,” he said. “And, if we have that, then the business rates – are to some extent – secondary. So these policies are all about encouraging people to use high streets. High streets will never survive without customers at the end of the day, so what you’ve got to do is make sure the customer base has the income, has the jobs and the security to do that.”

Expressing sympathy with traders who feel the new budget might make things harder, Mr White believes that, by tackling some of the issues at the root of the British economy, the budget could stand to help local businesses.

"The high street is a mirror of a vibrant community in many ways. If we build that community, get people in jobs, we deal with issues around food banks and poverty and, at the end of the day, a healthy high street is a byproduct of that.

"A lot of poverty is actually in-work poverty, if we fix that by increasing the living wage, it pulls up all the people around you and it ripples through families – I think the living wage is so fundamental to most of what we do.”