Lancing teenager makes name for himself in business world after work to modernise bowls clubs in Worthing

A 16-year-old student from Lancing is making a name for himself in the business world with his media work and efforts to help modernise bowls clubs in the Worthing area.

Harley Minter, who attends The Sir Robert Woodard Academy, has launched his own company, specialising in working with businesses to increase their media presence.

He began exploring the world of business at just 13 years old and says launching Harley Minter Media has been a great success, including creating professional event spaces for people to hire out.

Harley said his entrepreneurial spirit was evident from a young age. He started by doing photography for bowls clubs and producing certificates for bowlers who had won a competition.

A mock-up of the event space Harley Minter is creating with Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club. Picture: Harley Minter Media / Submitted

He added: "With the support of family, I founded Harley Minter Media and began offering services to local businesses. My approach was simple yet effective. I worked closely with clients to understand their needs and goals, then developed customised strategies to help them achieve success."

Most of his work has been in the Worthing area and Harley said one of his most notable accomplishments had been his work with bowls clubs. He recognised that many of these were struggling to attract new members and generate revenue, so he came up with a plan to modernise them and create event spaces that could be hired out for talks, parties and other events.

Harley said: "These clubs have seen a significant increase in both membership and revenue. They now offer a range of activities and events, including live music, quizzes and themed parties, which have helped to attract a younger audience."

Despite his busy schedule, Harley remains committed to study for his A-levels in performing and production arts, design and technology, and digital media. He plans to continue growing his business while pursuing his love for performing and production arts.

Harley Minter launched Harley Minter Media while studying at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy. Picture: Harley Minter Media / Submitted