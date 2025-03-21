Land near East Grinstead with consent for new home sold by auctioneers

Land with planning consent for a detached home in a rural setting near East Grinstead has been sold.

Dormer Cottage in Woodcock Hill, Felbridge was among 145 lots offered in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was listed with a freehold guide price of £380,000 to £400,000 with vacant possession but was sold prior to the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “I was not surprised to see this lot snapped up quickly.

SOLD: The entrance to Dormer Cottage in Woodcock Hill, Felbridge

“It was an interesting opportunity to acquire a rectangular shaped building plot on level ground with planning permission for a detached dwelling.

“Our purchaser could see the potential contained within the overgrown plot with an existing property which will need to be demolished.”

The planning consent provides for two options – a three-bedroom bungalow and detached garage and a four-bedroom house with attached garage on the plot which extends to 0.2 hectares (0.51 acres).

The land is situated just off the A22, between East Grinstead and Lingfield, within easy reach of comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities.

