Late night winter paradise at Newhaven business

Staff at Paradise Park in Newhaven were kept busy handing out 3,000 free raffle tickets, offer sheets, free hot drinks, and mince pies at a late-night event last week (November 27).

Rebecca Houghton-Knapp from the Avis Road garden centre on the site said the event marks the start of the festive season at the venue.School choirs sang at the centre whilst musicians entertained the crowds.

Naturally, Santa was in his grotto and was joined by a number of local makers and suppliers.

Shoppers were offered plenty of free samples of festive food and drink throughout the evening.