Latest addition to Hailsham’s automotive industry

Hailsham welcomes a new player in the automotive repair and restoration scene as Steve, owner of Gunslinger Speed Shop, and Brad, a highly experienced classic car painter, have come together to open the doors of Hailsham Bodyworks. This dynamic duo, with a shared passion for automobiles and a wealth of expertise, is set to make waves in the local community.

Hailsham Bodyworks is not your average repair shop; it's a comprehensive center that covers all aspects of accident repair, paintwork, and welding. Steve, known for his meticulous approach to vehicle customization at Gunslinger Speed Shop, brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to the partnership. Meanwhile, Brad's expertise as a classic car painter adds an artistic touch to the team's repertoire, elevating the shop's offerings to new heights.

The facility is equipped to handle a wide range of automotive needs, ensuring that clients receive top-notch service for their vehicles. Whether it's repairing damage from a recent accident, refreshing the paint job, or addressing structural issues through expert welding, Hailsham Bodyworks stands ready to provide a one-stop solution for automotive restoration.

Both Steve and Brad share a commitment to quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction. This commitment is reflected in the shop's state-of-the-art facilities and the team's dedication to delivering exceptional results. Hailsham Bodyworks aims to not only meet but exceed the expectations of car owners seeking reliable and professional accident repair services.

The grand opening of Hailsham Bodyworks marks a significant milestone for Steve and Brad, who are eager to contribute to the local automotive community. Their collective vision is to create a space where car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike can trust their prized possessions to receive the care and attention they deserve.