Law firm Glanvilles expands into city centre offices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An expanding law firm in West Sussex is moving into a historic building in the heart of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full-service Glanvilles signed a 10-year lease on 45 South Street, a Grade II*-listed property from 1849 when Queen Victoria reigned and the first bowler hat was bought.

Property consultancy Vail Williams acted on behalf of the private landlord in the deal, with 35 staff from Glanvilles relocating in February from premises just up the road at Southgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glanvilles provides legal services to individuals and businesses, with offices across the South Coast in Chichester, Fareham, Havant and Petworth.

Russell Mogridge, Head of Vail Williams Agency Team.

Russell Mogridge, Head of Vail Williams Agency Team, said: “We have acted for the private owners of 45 South Street for 20 years and the offices building has attracted a high-calibre tenant in Glanvilles, which was seeking a Chichester address within a listed building with modern open-plan offices.

“The building was comprehensively refurbished over 2024 to provide the open-plan office areas over three floors within this flagship listed period building, which also benefits from private car parking at the rear.

“This reflects the general trend that offices will let if they have the key ingredients of providing high-quality, easily accessible places to work, as companies use their offices more often than not as a reflection of their culture and values, ensuring they attracted talented people whilst motivating and retaining their existing people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continually advising our clients where they own buildings in strong locations to invest in refurbishment as this will reap the reward of letting fast to strong covenants and achieving good rents.”

MOVING IN: In a deal through property consultancy Vail Williams, expanding law firm Glanvilles has moved into a Grade II*-listed building at 45 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex. Outside the premises, Glanvilles Partners Nicola Crookes-West, front left, John Arman, back left, Gareth Maddern, back right, and Will Stisted.

Vail Williams’s property asset management team has also been appointed by the landlord to manage the premises.

Nicola Crookes-West, Commercial Property Partner at Glanvilles, said: “Due to expansion, including the successful merger with Anderson Rowntree in 2022, we have outgrown our premises in Southgate.

“The relocation to 45 South Street is a significant move and investment for us in our Chichester home, providing scope for further growth over the years to come; 45 South Street is a prestigious building right in the heart of Chichester, giving us the space and facilities needed to provide a full range of legal services for businesses and individuals across West Sussex and beyond.”