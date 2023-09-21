Law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter announces Chichester merger and 12 new roles

Leading Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter is expanding its presence in the South East, following a merger with Chichester firm Pure Employment Law.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The union will see Pure Employment Law become part of the Mayo Wynne Baxter brand, adding a new office hub in Chichester, four team members and around £500,000 in additional turnover to the firm’s revenue. The new location will also create more than a dozen jobs in the local area.

Acting for both employers and employees, Pure Employment Law was established in 2010 by employment law specialists Nicola Brown and Peter Stevens, who have more than 50 years’ combined experience, having both previously worked at Thomas Eggar before setting up on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The merger will bolster Mayo Wynne Baxter’s existing employment offering and the new Chichester hub will expand the firm’s patch across Sussex, providing local clients with access to Mayo Wynne Baxter’s 200 strong team of experts.

From left - Martin Williams, Peter Stevens, Dean Orgill and Nicola Brown.

Nicola, who will be joining Mayo Wynne Baxter as a partner, said: “Our client base has grown massively in the past 13 years and we felt ready for the next step, so began looking for a partner that could provide us with the infrastructure to grow. We’re delighted to become part of a firm that has such a great reputation in Sussex and that has shown its commitment to building a full service offering for clients in Chichester.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter has confirmed it is looking to recruit at least 12 legal professionals in the area, to support local clients with a range of legal services.

The merger follows shortly after the firm’s announced union with Lawson Lewis Blakers in Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We’re thrilled to have announced two key mergers, in relatively quick succession, that have not only brought in incredible expertise to our firm but also expanded our reach, taking us to nine locations across the region.

“We’ve had a landmark year for growth already but won’t be resting on our laurels. Our focus for the immediate future is recruitment and building a strong team.”

Martin Williams, head of employment at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Nicola and Peter bring with them bags of expertise and business acumen, so we’re delighted that they are joining our growing employment team. We are glad to be able to offer their existing client base a range of legal services and their team with excellent training and career development opportunities.”

There are no planned redundancies as a result of the merger. Mayo Wynne Baxter is proactively recruiting in Chichester and the wider Sussex area.