Law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter unveils new heads of its East Sussex office hubs

As part of its accelerated growth strategy, Sussex-based law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has announced new heads of its regional office hubs.

Across a three-year term, the office heads will lead plans to grow their local hubs, which employ more than 220 people – playing a critical role in shaping a positive and collaborative culture with the regional business community and in supporting local people.

Leading the team in Brighton is James O’Connell, who supports businesses with stakeholder management issues, commercial contracts, crypto-currency and employment issues.

Heading up Crawley is private client partner Matt Parr, who is an expert in helping clients negotiate the pitfalls of estate planning and administration including will preparation, lasting powers of attorney and inheritance tax planning.

Also an expert in private client matters, including deputyship and probate, is Claire Busuttil, who will be leading the team at the firm’s Eastbourne office.

In East Grinstead, family law partner Emma van Bunnens, who specialises in divorce, finances and cases involving children, will be taking the role of office head.

Tax planning and trust advisor to high net worth individuals across the region and beyond, Jessica Partridge will be taking the role of office head in the firm’s original founding location, Lewes.

In Seaford, residential property and conveyancing lawyer Sacha Bolourchi will be leading the regional development and community engagement for the hub.

And Juliet Godfrey, who deals with all aspects of freehold and leasehold residential property and specialises in landed estates, high net worth residential transactions and complex conveyancing, will be taking the office head role at the firm’s Storrington hub.

The appointments are part of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing and strengthening its footprint and expertise in the South East – providing legal and professional services support to businesses, leaders and people at the heart of communities.

Mayo Wynne Baxter chief executive partner Dean Orgill said: “Location means a lot to us and our clients and, unlike other firms that are retreating from local office footprints, we are expanding.

“As well as widening our talent pool, this benefits our clients by giving them direct access to legal experts who know and are embedded in the local market, and who are supported by our fantastic legal offering.

“This also provides us greater opportunity to attract talent, as we continue to invest in the development of our people locally.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter, as part of legal and professional services group Ampa, is a certified B Corporation, meaning it is legally required to consider the impact of business decisions on its people, customers, suppliers, communities and environment, ensuring a balance between purpose and profit.