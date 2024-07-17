Leaders Sustainable Branch in Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne unveiled with a successful launch event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders, (part of Leaders Romans Group) launched its upgraded sustainable office in Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne this week, with an event for local clients, media, local businesses and Leaders staff. The RNLI unveiled the new upgraded office, along with Frank the labrador, who is a local regular visitor.

Leaders commissioned green office and retail design consultants Jackson Associates to completely refurbish and design the Eastbourne office to their green principles.

At the launch event, attendees discussed the sustainability detail behind the refurbishment and gained advice on making properties more eco-friendly and sustainable, whether as landlords, homeowners or tenants.

David Wilson, Group COO of Leaders Romans Group (LRG) said, "Continuing our plans to update our branches with sustainable additions at Sovereign Harbour is incredibly exciting. LRG is whole-heartedly committed to its environmental initiatives, and we were thrilled to announce earlier this year that we have sustained our achievement of carbon neutrality for a second consecutive year. It was brilliant to welcome so many people to the event and share with them information on how they can make their homes more environmentally friendly".

Leaders Sustainable office in Sovereign Harbour

The event saw the official unveiling of the branch's new sustainable fit-out, fully powered by renewable green energy. Low-flow taps save up to 50% of water consumption, and low-VOC paints release less gas than traditional paints. All fixtures and fittings were chosen to be as environmentally friendly as possible, with many retained from the existing branch to further reduce carbon footprint and all wood was sourced from locally produced FSC-certified wood. The carpet in the new branch is made from 65% post-industrial recycled content and the supplier will repurpose and recycle the finished item when it reaches the end of life.

Ceiling tiles are manufactured in the UK using bio-soluble mineral wool, perlite, clay and starch. They are durable, 100% recyclable and rated A+. Every element of the re-fit has been produced locally to Eastbourne or in the UK to reduce transport emissions and to support local businesses.

Earlier this year LRG proudly announced its sustained achievement of carbon neutrality for a second consecutive year. This accomplishment highlights LRG's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, having reached this milestone eight years ahead of its 2030 objective, first in 2022 and continuing through 2023. This success is part of LRG's broader strategy of investing in sustainability and responsible business practices with targeted strategies and initiatives, including sustainable branch upgrades, that collectively reduce and offset their carbon emissions.

Having partnered with Green the UK in 2022, LRG plants a tree for every new property sold or let with them. They recently celebrated the planting of 26,000 trees. Those trees will sequester at least 56 tonnes of carbon a year which is equivalent to almost 162,000 people breathing in a day.