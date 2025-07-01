Leading Lancing structural timber engineering specialist expanded its presence within Calldene Structural Timber Solutions

West Sussex-based Triad Timber Components Limited, a leading structural timber engineering specialist, along with its sister company Dover Trussed Roof Company Limited has expanded its presence within Calldene Structural Timber Solutions to deliver market leading solutions to housebuilders across Southern England and the home counties.

For more than 50 years, Triad Timber Components has specialised in the design, production, and supply of structural timber components. As part of Calldene Structural Timber Solutions, the company is enhancing its offering to regional developers, who will benefit from improved quality, reliability, and service from its strategically located production site near Lancing, and at Dover Trussed Roof Company’s head office in Canterbury.

Triad Timber Components and Dover Trussed Roof Company bring a combined 70 years of timber engineering experience, specialising in the design, production and supply of structural timber components tailored for the housebuilding industry. Calldene provides access to the complete structural timber engineering solution, from design precision manufacturing through to installation.

Calldene's structural timber solutions in action (2)

“Calldene Structural Timber Solutions is proud to bring together two of Southern England’s longest established and leading timber brands. We will honour the legacy and heritage of Triad Timber Components, whilst expanding its reach and sharing its expertise to better serve housebuilders across Southern England and the Home Counties,” says Les Fuller, Managing Director, at Calldene Structural Timber Solutions.

“By bringing together Triad Timber Components and Dover Trussed Roof Company, we can efficiently respond to the increased demand for locally sourced products and services, and offer housebuilders better customer service across Southern England. We continue to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to deliver engineering cost benefits and efficiency improvements into housebuilder’s projects, and ensuring.”

To learn more about Calldene Structural Timber Solutions services, call 0207 046 0971 or email [email protected].