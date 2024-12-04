Leasehold of traditional East Sussex village pub with ‘historic charm’ goes on the market

The leasehold of an attractive country pub near Cooksbridge is now available.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets said The Rainbow Inn is located just outside the village, ten minutes from Lewes and ‘close to some of the best scenery in the South Downs National Park’.

They said the leasehold interest of the pub at Resting Oak Hill is £45,000 and free of all ties.

The Rainbow Inn’s owner Philip Randell, said: “Running the Rainbow Inn as a family over the past few years has been an incredible journey, but now the time has come to bring it to market. With its historic charm, and stunning South Downs location, this pub offers a lovely atmosphere for guests and a unique business opportunity for prospective operators.”

Fleurets said the historic two-storey traditional style property offers: a bar (12 covers), a main restaurant area (40 covers), a restaurant extension/function room (30 covers), an ‘extensive external seating area’ and three double bedroomed accommodation.

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets, said: “The Rainbow Inn represents a fantastic opportunity for operators looking to establish themselves in an area renowned for its natural beauty. It is ideally located to attract both locals and visitors exploring the South Downs, it’s a rare chance for the right operator to step into a well-loved establishment and build upon its success.”

To find out more or arrange a viewing call Nick on 07836 541790 or email [email protected].