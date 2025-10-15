Leonardslee House joins the world’s most exceptional hotels with Michelin Key award

Deep in the rolling West Sussex countryside, where winding paths lead to tranquil lakes and wild gardens, something extraordinary is happening. Leonardslee House, the elegant country retreat nestled within Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, has just been awarded a coveted Michelin Key, placing it among the most exceptional hotels in the world.

The new accolade from The Michelin Guide 2025 celebrates truly remarkable places to stay. Properties that go beyond comfort and style to offer something magical: a deep sense of place, impeccable service and unforgettable experiences. It's the hotel world's answer to The MICHELIN Star, and Leonardslee House is one of only a handful of UK properties to receive it.

This latest honour joins an already glittering line-up of accolades, including:

✨ One MICHELIN Star and a Green Michelin Star for Restaurant Interlude

The Magnolia Suite in Leonardslee House

✨ 49th in the National Restaurant Awards

✨ 4 AA Rosettes

✨ Overall UK Restaurant of the Year at the AA Hospitality Awards 2025

“We’ve always believed Leonardslee offers something truly special,” says Adam Streeter, CEO of Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens.“The MICHELIN Key is recognition of the heart and soul that goes into creating that experience, not just the beautiful rooms and exceptional food, but the way guests feel when they stay with us. It’s about creating a place people remember.”

One of the en-suite bathrooms at Leonardslee House

A timeless estate

Built in the 19th century, the Italianate mansion is home to just ten individually designed bedrooms, each with its own character and story. Classic British interiors meet thoughtful modern touches, sustainably sourced antiques, soft heritage wallpapers, views across 240 acres of woodland, lakes and gardens creating a cocoon of warmth and elegance.

Guests are invited to slow down, walk the estate, breathe in the woodland air and indulge in the award-winning hospitality that has put Leonardslee firmly on the map.

An unforgettable dining experience

1 MICHELIN starred Restaurant Interlude

The beating heart of the estate is Restaurant Interlude, led by Executive Chef Jean Delport, only the second South African chef ever to earn a MICHELIN Star. His woodland-inspired tasting menus weave together British, South African and French influences, using ingredients foraged just steps from the kitchen.

Dinner might feature forest ashes, bracken fiddleheads or venison, each course an edible journey through the estate itself. It’s an experience designed to surprise, delight and linger in memory long afterwards.

The estate’s own vineyard produces three inaugural English sparkling wines, complemented by bottles from Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in South Africa, owned by Penny Streeter OBE. Guests can also unwind with beautifully crafted cocktails in the bar, a serene spot to start or end the evening.

A key that opens the door to something extraordinary

Leonardslee House & Leonardslee Family Vineyard

“Leonardslee isn’t just a place to stay or dine,” says Delport. “It’s a place to connect with nature, with craft, with flavour. This MICHELIN Key is an incredible milestone, but more than that, it’s a celebration of our team and our guests who make the experience what it is.”

Dinner reservations, Thursday - Sunday. Arrive at 18:00 to be seated by 18:45. Enjoy a pre-dinner drink in the bar from 18:00. Allow 3 – 4 hours to enjoy the complete Interlude experience.

Lunch reservations, Friday - Sunday. Arrive at 12:30 to be seated by 13:00. Enjoy a pre-lunch drink in the bar from 12:30. Allow 2 – 2.5 hours to enjoy the experience.

Leonardslee House

📍 Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, RH13 6PP

🌐 www.restaurant-interlude.co.uk | www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/leonardslee-house

📧 [email protected] | ☎️ 0330 123 5894

📸 Instagram: @interludesussex | @leonardsleegardens | @leonardsleehouse

X: @Interludesussex