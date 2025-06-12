Let’s Do Business Group announces winners of the 1066 Business Awards 2025

At the event, local businesses were inspired by guest speaker Jens Knoop, founder of premium drinks brand ‘Knoops’, who shared his journey from a childhood love of chocolate in rural Germany to building a successful and growing enterprise. He spoke about opening the first Knoops store in Rye in 2013, blending creativity, quality, and simplicity to create a unique customer experience. Following the luncheon, British Olympic gold medallist Emily Craig MBE delivered a powerful address, drawing parallels between elite sport and entrepreneurship. Reflecting on her journey as a young rower in Crowborough to Olympic champion, she spoke openly about overcoming setbacks, the power of self-belief, and the relentless pursuit of excellence – emphasising the shared values of resilience, communication, and commitment that underpin both sporting and business success.
Keeping the event as local as possible, guests were welcomed with arrival drinks supplied by Oastbrook Vineyard, and working with one of its sponsors, students from Bexhill College took part in photographing the event, offering them valuable work experience opportunities.
The winners for the 1066 Business Awards 2025 are:
- Business of the Year – Parker & Son
- Best New Business – 1066 Kitchens
- Lone Ranger – Tranquility Salon
- Growth Champion – Vehicle Smart
- Community Spirit – The Bright Foundation
- New Directions – 3D Recruit
- People First – Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors
- Future Leader – Alice Doucy, Bournes Moves
- Extra Mile – Bodiam Boating Station & Lime Wharf Café
- Sustainability Champion – Marshall-Tufflex
Additionally, the following businesses received high commendations:
- Gatehouse Health (Best New Business)
- Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm (New Directions)
- Bodiam Boating Station & Lime Wharf Café (People First)
- Radfield Home Care (Extra Mile)
Let’s Do Business Group extends its congratulations to all winners and nominees, acknowledging their significant contributions to the local economy and community.