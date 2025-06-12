Let’s Do Business Group announces winners of the 1066 Business Awards 2025

At the event, local businesses were inspired by guest speaker Jens Knoop, founder of premium drinks brand ‘Knoops’, who shared his journey from a childhood love of chocolate in rural Germany to building a successful and growing enterprise. He spoke about opening the first Knoops store in Rye in 2013, blending creativity, quality, and simplicity to create a unique customer experience. Following the luncheon, British Olympic gold medallist Emily Craig MBE delivered a powerful address, drawing parallels between elite sport and entrepreneurship. Reflecting on her journey as a young rower in Crowborough to Olympic champion, she spoke openly about overcoming setbacks, the power of self-belief, and the relentless pursuit of excellence – emphasising the shared values of resilience, communication, and commitment that underpin both sporting and business success.