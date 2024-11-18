Let's Do Business Group shortlisted at National Enterprise Network Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s Do Business Group are thrilled to announce that they have been shortlisted at the National Enterprise Network Awards 2024 in the Enterprise Support Organisation of the Year (above £750k) and Community Impact in Enterprise categories.

The National Enterprise Network (NEN) Annual Conference and Awards brings together small business advocates from across the UK’s enterprise sector, recognising high achievers who inspire and encourage small businesses.

“Every organisation featured on the 2024 National Enterprise Network Awards shortlist has clearly demonstrated excellence in the delivery of enterprise support, whether in the community, through enterprising spaces, or in educational settings focused on embedding entrepreneurial spirit and enterprise," said Carol Daniels, operations director, National Enterprise Network.

"This year’s entries also showcased the value of enterprising partnerships, highlighting how collaboration strengthens enterprise ecosystems. Selecting a shortlist is never an easy task, but these entries provided a fantastic insight into the impactful initiatives and the dedicated professionals working tirelessly across the UK, especially during these challenging times.”

The Enterprise Support Organisation of the Year (above £750k) award recognises an organisation which has established and maintained recognition and impact within their local communities, demonstrating a sustainable and resilient business model that enables the organisation to continue provide enterprise support into the future.

The Community Impact in Enterprise celebrates enterprise support organisations who have demonstrated adding significant value to diverse communities and the wider economy, helping to level up the UK with equal opportunities and reducing unemployment within their communities.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards – it really is a testament to the hard work that the team put in to support our clients and local communities," said Graham Marley, Chief Executive Officer, Let’s Do Business Group.

Let's Do Business Group are looking forward to attending the awards ceremony which is set to take place on Thursday, November 21.

Let’s Do Business Group are here to support you on your business’ journey. Whether that’s through training, finance, marketing support, or anything in between, find out how we can help you by contacting us today.