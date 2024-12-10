Lettings expert returns to Henry Adams Bognor & Aldwick

Henry Adams is delighted to announce the return of David Vawdrey to the business this December.

A former Partner at Henry Adams with extensive experience in the property sector, David rejoins the company to work alongside directors, Lee Hopkins and Jodie Gregory, in the busy Bognor & Aldwick Lettings team.

David is a well-respected figure in the southeast property market and brings a wealth of knowledge of lettings and property management.

David Vawdrey, Lettings Office Manager at Henry Adams Bognor & Aldwick, said: "It's great to be coming back to one of the best-recognised names in the southeast. The Henry Adams name is synonymous with providing a high-quality service to all customers, whether they are landlords, tenants, vendors, or buyers.

“In what is a fast-moving marketplace, clients appreciate sound, expert advice from experienced professionals, and I am looking forward to joining Jodie and her team, under the guidance of Ian. Working for a multi-disciplinary firm is always interesting, and it's an exciting move."

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams, added: “It’s great to have David back with Henry Adams after a few years away. We’re fortunate how many people return to Henry Adams, which is a testament to the culture of the business - our positive approach is founded on integrity and teamwork to achieve results for all our clients.

"I’ve no doubt that David will fit seamlessly back into the team here, and we are delighted to have him on board.”

David’s return underscores Henry Adams’ commitment to fostering a culture that not only attracts top talent but also welcomes back those who have played a pivotal role in the company’s success.

With his extensive expertise across the lettings industry, David will further strengthen the high-quality service that Henry Adams is renowned for.