Lewes brewery to move into revamped Newhaven pub

Funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) will enable the Jolly Boatman pub in Newhaven to reopen next year with a Lewes brewery set to move in.

Architectural designer and project manager Jack Idle secured nearly £24,000 from the enterprise zone’s Sites and Empty Property Fund, which is designed to help bring buildings back into use.

The revamped 19th century pub will make for an eye-catching entrance to the town in the Lewes Road area and build on the increasing number of cafés and pubs opening.

NEZ programme director Corinne Day said: “We’re so excited to find out which Lewes brewery is going to move in. Without the additional funding from NEZ, Jack would not have been able to finish the refurbishment, so this has been a game changer for him and for the town.

The Jolly Boatman in 2024

“The fund is still open for applications and we’re keen to hear from other businesses who would like a helping hand.”

Jack and his partner Flo bought the Jolly Boatman with the intention of starting up their own café but have since decided to reopen it as a pub due to the escalating renovation costs.

The mural which wraps around the pub was painted by Bristol artist Dave Bain and formed part of the Look Again Festival. It caught the eye of a brewery in Lewes and they are expected to move in early in 2025.

Funding from NEZ went towards completing the interior fit out of the pub.

Jack said: “The refurb costs have been extraordinary on this old building and without the help from NEZ we wouldn't have been able to finish it and get it open for the community to enjoy.

“Unfortunately, I can't give any names at this point, but we are really excited by the prospect of a great Lewes brewery taking interest in our property and in expanding its business to Newhaven.”

Studio flats on the first floor have been fully renovated to a high standard.

Since moving to Newhaven, Jack said they have had fantastic support from the local people they met at events like Soup and Social at The Hillcrest Centre.

Jack added: “The people in Newhaven are the big draw. It’s a really cool mixture of interesting young people and artists and musicians, many of whom are playing at venues in Brighton, but living in Newhaven.

“There are lots of interesting businesses based here too. It’s a really creative space with a sense of potential.”

Businesses can apply to the NEZ Sites and Empty Property Fund for grants of up to £25,000 to revitalise empty commercial buildings.

To access the fund, Newhaven businesses must provide a minimum of 50% match funding.

The fund is being delivered in partnership with social enterprise Let’s Do Business Group.

For more information, please visit: https://newhavenenterprisezone.com/newhaven-unleashed/newhaven-sites-and-empty-property-fund/