An animal welfare charity has reacted after plans for a 74-home development in Lewes were submitted that would involve the demolition of its charity shop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Raystede charity shop is at 3 Eastgate Street, Lewes, in the area set to be redeveloped.

Cayuga Homes applied to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to demolish existing buildings at Eastgate Wharf for the new homes. These dwellings would be class C3 with ground floor commercial space (class E) and the proposal is also for associated landscaping, parking and access alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can view the application at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications (reference SDNP/25/01671/FUL).

The Raystede charity shop is at 3 Eastgate Street, Lewes, in an area set to be redeveloped. Photo: Google Street View

Kerry Darwin, head of commercial and visitor operations at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, said: “We are aware that the area where our Lewes shop is located is due to be redeveloped in the next couple of years. We have been in talks with the developers and are looking at all and any opportunities the new development may bring for us. Lewes remains a key location for us in terms of the wonderful support we receive and being close to our main Raystede site. Whatever happens, we fully intend to always have a charity shop operation somewhere in the town centre.”

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare rescues, rehabilitates, rehomes and provides sanctuary for animals in need. Raystede also has charity shops at: 41 Vicarage Fields, Hailsham; 130 High Street, Uckfield; and in Ringmer. Visit www.raystede.org to find out more.

Cayuga Homes’ design and access statement, prepared by Lomax Architecture, said the proposals for 74 homes are for ‘the intensification of an under-used and blighted site’. It said that adding a residential development would ‘significantly enhance’ site’s character, adding that the overall plan would create ‘a high-quality mixed-use development’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also said: “Cayuga Homes are bespoke investors and regeneration developers based in Brighton & Hove and operating throughout Sussex. Cayuga are committed to deliver an exemplary housing-led regeneration development in the heart of Lewes that helps deliver the aspirations set out in the Neighbourhood Plan and one that fully respects the town’s history, river frontage and provides additional river flood defences.”

It said the application comes after ‘extensive consultation with the Local Planning Authority, local Conservation and Ecology groups, Design Review Panel and the general public’.