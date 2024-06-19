Lewes District Council funds start-up programme for pre-start and early-stage businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes District Council have announced that a new free business start-up programme will start in July.

The council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses.

Support is also for community enterprises, co-operatives and other social enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have a business idea or have been trading for less than 24 months visit ldstartup.co.uk.

The council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses. Photo: Google Street View

A council spokesperson said: “The sessions begin with a half-day morning workshop on Wednesday July 3, at The Hillcrest Centre (9.30am-1pm) in Newhaven, followed by a facilitated drop-in session in the afternoon (2pm-5pm). The learning will help attendees transform their ideas into actionable plans. Following the in-person sessions, all those taking part will have access to a wide range of online resources, peer support and experts via ‘always possible’s’ online platform, The Possibility Club.”