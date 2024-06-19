Lewes District Council funds start-up programme for pre-start and early-stage businesses
The council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses.
Support is also for community enterprises, co-operatives and other social enterprises.
If you have a business idea or have been trading for less than 24 months visit ldstartup.co.uk.
A council spokesperson said: “The sessions begin with a half-day morning workshop on Wednesday July 3, at The Hillcrest Centre (9.30am-1pm) in Newhaven, followed by a facilitated drop-in session in the afternoon (2pm-5pm). The learning will help attendees transform their ideas into actionable plans. Following the in-person sessions, all those taking part will have access to a wide range of online resources, peer support and experts via ‘always possible’s’ online platform, The Possibility Club.”
Part two in autumn will help budding entrepreneurs develop a 12-month business plan. The final part is for start-ups thinking about the growth of their business.
