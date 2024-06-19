Lewes District Council funds start-up programme for pre-start and early-stage businesses

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Lewes District Council have announced that a new free business start-up programme will start in July.

The council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses.

Support is also for community enterprises, co-operatives and other social enterprises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have a business idea or have been trading for less than 24 months visit ldstartup.co.uk.

The council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses. Photo: Google Street ViewThe council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses. Photo: Google Street View
The council-funded Lewes District Start-up Programme, delivered by ‘always possible’, is a three-part programme of support for pre-start and early-stage businesses. Photo: Google Street View

‘Dangerous’ road bends at village identified for potential safety scheme

A council spokesperson said: “The sessions begin with a half-day morning workshop on Wednesday July 3, at The Hillcrest Centre (9.30am-1pm) in Newhaven, followed by a facilitated drop-in session in the afternoon (2pm-5pm). The learning will help attendees transform their ideas into actionable plans. Following the in-person sessions, all those taking part will have access to a wide range of online resources, peer support and experts via ‘always possible’s’ online platform, The Possibility Club.”

Part two in autumn will help budding entrepreneurs develop a 12-month business plan. The final part is for start-ups thinking about the growth of their business.

Related topics:Lewes District CouncilNewhaven

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.