Lewes District Council offers free workshop for budding entrepreneurs

Lewes District Council has announced that people with a business idea can take part in a free workshop.

The council said this is aimed at transforming people’s concepts into structured plans and to give them the confidence to launch a new enterprise.

They said the half-day morning event for potential entrepreneurs will be at Lewes Football Club on Monday, March 31, and is part of the Lewes District Business Start-Up Programme.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “As part of our commitment to fostering a thriving business community, we are delighted to offer this programme to aspiring entrepreneurs who live in Lewes district. Last year’s participants found the workshop insightful and inspiring, with many using the skills they learned there to successfully get their business idea off the ground. I encourage anyone with a business idea to register for this free workshop and take the first step towards making their dream a reality.”

The council said this is open to anyone with a business idea and any business, including community enterprises, co-operatives and other social enterprises that have been trading for less than 24 months. The workshop is fully funded by Lewes District Council and delivered by ‘always possible’. It has three modules to help entrepreneurs at different stages of their start-up journey.

The workshop will be followed by an afternoon of supported group work led by expert facilitators.

The council said Module One – Ideas to Action is for people who have an idea for a business or ‘side hustle’ but do not know where to start. People will have access to online resources and can connect with experts and other entrepreneurs via ‘always possible’s’ online platform, The Possibility Club.

Visit ldstartup.co.uk/home to check your eligibility and sign-up to the programme.