The Easter weekend is fast approaching and stores across the area are announcing their opening times.

We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the district that have announced their hours.

Tesco Superstore, Brooks Road, Lewes: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Waitrose & Partners, Eastgate Street, Lewes: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 7.30am to 9pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Sainsbury’s, The Drove Newhaven: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.

Morrisons, Dane Road, Seaford: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 7am to 8pm.

Waitrose, High Street, Uckfield: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 8.30pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Tesco Superstore, Bellfarm Road, Uckfield: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

