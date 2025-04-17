Lewes District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend 2025: a guide to what’s open and when
We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the district that have announced their hours.
Tesco Superstore, Brooks Road, Lewes: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Waitrose & Partners, Eastgate Street, Lewes: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 7.30am to 9pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Sainsbury’s, The Drove Newhaven: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.
Morrisons, Dane Road, Seaford: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 7am to 8pm.
Waitrose, High Street, Uckfield: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 8.30pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Tesco Superstore, Bellfarm Road, Uckfield: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
