Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Easter weekend is fast approaching and stores across the area are announcing their opening times.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the district that have announced their hours.

Tesco Superstore, Brooks Road, Lewes: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waitrose & Partners, Eastgate Street, Lewes: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 7.30am to 9pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Lewes District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend. Photo: National World

Sainsbury’s, The Drove Newhaven: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.

Morrisons, Dane Road, Seaford: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 7am to 8pm.

Waitrose, High Street, Uckfield: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 8.30pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Tesco Superstore, Bellfarm Road, Uckfield: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 12am, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.