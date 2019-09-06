Lewes late night shopping gets £2,000 boost

Lewes’ late night shopping event at Christmas will now benefit from an extra £2,000 each year.

Lewes Town Council has agreed to give Lewes High Street Traders’ Association the cash to ensure a vibrant late-night festive shopping event with appropriate road closures.

Lewes Late Night shopping in a previous year. Picture: Peter Cripps

A spokesman said: “Since the information of the association in late 2018, its membership has grown to around ninety and it is looking into a number of ways to help the town centre in these times of changing shopping habits and general austerity.

“The association also has ideas such as a mid-summer late-night shopping evening, and hopes that new festive street lighting could be introduced at Christmas, and will be discussing plans as they develop.”

