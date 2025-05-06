Lewes MP meets local businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thurssday 24th April, Lewes Chamber of Commerce arranged for business owners to meet the new MP for Lewes, James MacCleary.

There was a good turnout from many Lewes businesses and retailers. The event started a little late due to James being delayed in Westminster, but he arrived only 15 minutes late.

After a brief introduction from James, the meeting was opened up to questions, which were wide-ranging issues, including:

* Business rates

James MacCleary, M.P. for Lewes

* Parking (both on street and car parks)

* Vehicle movement around the town

* Public transport (including the Bus Station)

* Potholes

* Tourist Information Office

* Banking hub

* Shoplifting and anti-social behaviour

* More provision for commercial and industrial premises

* Better promotion around recycling of electrical goods and other items

* Exporting food and produce to Europe…

… and several more.

James gave clear and honest answers (even admitting when he wasn’t certain about a particular issue). Some of the issues that were raised he is already working on, and others he supported the views and would be taking the questions forward.

Chamber President, Ashley Price, said, "We are all very grateful to and appreciated James taking the time to come and meet with us, especially after he had an unexpectedly heavy day in London. Lewes is very fortunate to have an M.P. who lived in the town for several years, indeed he and I served on the Town Council just over ten years ago, so James really does understand the area."

"The Chamber would also like to thank Nathaniel Hepburn, M.B.E., C.E.O. of The Charleston Trust, and the staff of Charleston in Lewes for providing the venue for free, and looking after us so well."

Lewes Chamber of Commerce was inaugurated in 1935 to be the voice of all who have a business in Lewes, no matter size, industry or sector.