Lewes residents have been left surprised by the abrupt closure of a recently-opened restaurant today (Wednesday, May 1).

A notice on the front door of Aqua, in Friars Walk, said: “It is with regret that we have now closed this restaurant with immediate effect. We thank you all for your loyalty and custom.”

A comment later posted on social media said: “Such a shame for the staff.”

Aqua, which served Italian cuisine and had more than 200 covers, was launched in the county town in October 2016.