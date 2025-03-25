A restaurant in Lewes has announced it will close soon after opening just four years ago.

Staff at Fork in Station Street said the restaurant’s last day of business would be Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 30.

Fork, which offers ‘constantly changing seasonal menus’ and supports local farmers and artisan producers, is offering a Mother’s Day Lunch Menu on the day. People can view this at www.fork-lewes.co.uk.

A notice from head chef Jack Standen, front-of-house manager Philippe Alvarez, and the rest of the team said: “It is with much regret that after four years of operations, we share the sad news of the closing of Fork.”

Fork in Station Street, Lewes, said its last day of business would be Mother's Day, Sunday, March 30. Photo: Google Street View

The message said: “If you have an unused Gift Voucher we will be accepting them up until our last day of opening. If you are unable to use your voucher by this date then please email ‘[email protected]’ with the voucher issue number and your mobile phone number.

“We would like to thank you for your custom and loyalty over the past four years. From Jack, Philippe and the team – you all made Fork so special to us and we will miss you all!”

In May 2021, the Sussex Express reported that Fork would open its doors on June 1 that year. It was head-chef and co-owner Richard Falk’s first solo venture in Lewes. He had previously worked at the two-Michelin-starred The Ledbury in Notting Hill and then as head chef at Clapham restaurant The Dairy.

Before the opening he said: “It’s been a long-held ambition to move out of London with my family and open my own restaurant. Fork will give me a chance to create dishes made from seasonal ingredients from the best growers and producers in East Sussex.”

Co-owner at the time Stephen Yeomans described Fork’s interior as ‘classically cool but also welcoming and intimate’.

A spokesperson for the Fork team in Lewes said on Tuesday, March 25: “It has been a pleasure to work at Fork and to get to know the wonderful people of Lewes. We have met so many amazing people customers and suppliers.”