Lewes's Best Dressed Window of 2024 unveiled

Radical Living, was voted as the Best Dressed Window during Lewes's Late Night Shopping on 5th December 2024.

The ever popular annual competition saw Lewes shops dress their windows for Christmas, and were then judged at Late Night Shopping by Lewes Chamber of Commerce President, Ashley Price, and Lewes Deputy Mayor, Cllr Emily Clarke.

Many more shops took part this year, proven by the fact it took Ashley and Emily around two hours to see them all.

Radical Living, based in the Needlemakers was chosen as Emily and Ashley agreed that in spite of a smaller window, the owner, Milly Edge, had come up with a very creative display, using the Twelve Days of Christmas as the theme, with the imaginative use of the products she sells.

Lewes Deputy Mayor, Cllr Emily Clarke and Chamber President, Ashley Price

A week later, the Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Imogen Makepeace, presented the Trophy and Certificate to Milly. As well as a Certificate and Trophy, Radical Living gets free membership to the Chamber for a year.

There were two runners up: Bulb Floristry in Cliffe High Street, and Closet and Botts on School Hill. Both shops receive a free year's membership to the Chamber.

The Chamber, organisers of Late Night Shopping, thanks all the shops for decorating their windows which, in spite of the poor weather on the night, still made Late Night Shopping feel even more festive.