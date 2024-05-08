Lidl looking to open new stores in Hastings, Bexhill and Rye
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm has released a ‘wish list’ of stores this week where it outlines its aims to open up more branches as part of ‘ambitious plans’ to acquire 1,100 new sites.
Among these locations are Hastings, Bexhill and Rye.
The information has been made available in Lidl’s Site Requirement Brochure for spring, which lists 59 new locations the supermarket chain hopes to open up in the South East.
The brochure says: “We’re looking for great quality locations for our new stores, to help us continue our phenomenal growth. Lidl are big on expansion, with ambitious plans to achieve over 1,100 stores across Great Britain. This means we are looking to acquire sites that meet our standard store format requirements.”
These requirements include: ‘prominent’ locations with ‘easy access’, including town centres or retail parks; unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft, and more than 100 car parking spaces.
Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, added: “We have been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.
“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.”
20 further locations in Sussex have been earmarked for new stores.
Here’s the full list:
Bexhill - North (relocation)
Bexhill - South
Brighton - City Centre
Brighton - Hollingbury
Brighton - London Road
Brighton - Moulsecoomb
Brighton - Portslade
Burgess Hill - South
Crawley (relocation)
Crawley - North
Crawley - South
Eastbourne - North
Hailsham
Hastings - East
Hastings - North
Haywards Heath
Heathfield
Lewes
Newhaven (relocation)
Peacehaven
Rye
Seaford
Locally, Lidl already has branches in Bexhill in Ninfield Road, and in Hastings in Bohemia Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.