The firm has released a ‘wish list’ of stores this week where it outlines its aims to open up more branches as part of ‘ambitious plans’ to acquire 1,100 new sites.

Among these locations are Hastings, Bexhill and Rye.

The information has been made available in Lidl’s Site Requirement Brochure for spring, which lists 59 new locations the supermarket chain hopes to open up in the South East.

The Lidl branch in Ninfield Road, Bexhill. Picture: Google Street View

The brochure says: “We’re looking for great quality locations for our new stores, to help us continue our phenomenal growth. Lidl are big on expansion, with ambitious plans to achieve over 1,100 stores across Great Britain. This means we are looking to acquire sites that meet our standard store format requirements.”

These requirements include: ‘prominent’ locations with ‘easy access’, including town centres or retail parks; unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft, and more than 100 car parking spaces.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, added: “We have been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.”

20 further locations in Sussex have been earmarked for new stores.

Here’s the full list:

Bexhill - North (relocation)

Bexhill - South

Brighton - City Centre

Brighton - Hollingbury

Brighton - London Road

Brighton - Moulsecoomb

Brighton - Portslade

Burgess Hill - South

Crawley (relocation)

Crawley - North

Crawley - South

Eastbourne - North

Hailsham

Hastings - East

Hastings - North

Haywards Heath

Heathfield

Lewes

Newhaven (relocation)

Peacehaven

Rye

Seaford